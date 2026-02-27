One person was killed Friday morning and two others were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in SF's Potrero Hill neighborhood, near the affordable housing projects on Dakota Street.

The uptick in violence in San Francisco continued Friday with a shooting at 25th and Dakota streets, on Potrero Hill. A total of three people were shot, as KPIX reports, with one killed.

An initial report, at 10:01 am, suggested that a person was firing shots out of a moving vehicle.

The location is not far Zuckerberg SF General hospital, where two of the victims were being treated, and the hospital was reportedly placed on lockdown as a precaution — something that is done when a shooting victim is believed to still be under threat from an outside individual.

Photo via Citizen App

The public was advised to avoid the area of 25th and Dakota streets due to the police activity.

Video on the Citizen app showed a white sedan with its doors open, which may have been the vehicle that one or more of the victims was traveling in.

This is San Francisco's eighth homicide of the year to date, with the city averaging nearly one homicide per week so far — following a year in which we saw a record-low number of homicides.