It’s unclear what caused Walnut Creek police to shoot at a suspect in some sort of fracas just after midnight in a residential area, but that department says the man is now dead.

KTVU had the news this morning that Walnut Creek police shot and killed a suspect some time after midnight Thursday at the specific address 1907 Alvarado Avenue. But it is still unknown why police opened fire, and what the suspect was accused of. There is little information other than what’s included in a Facebook post from the Walnut Creek Police Department.

“Walnut Creek Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting (OIS) that occurred earlier this morning in the area of Alvarado Avenue and Buena Vista Avenue,” that department posted at 2:41 am Thursday.

KRON4 has some additional details that a neighbor had heard four gunshots fired, and that the coroner carried off a body at around 7 am.

But the Walnut Creek PD insists that “The scene is secure, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.”

The latest update is from 8:29 am Thursday from KGO, which said, “As of 8 a.m., police activity has concluded at the scene and officers have cleared the area.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Related: Double Homicide Shocks Walnut Creek, Two Women Found Dead Inside Home [SFist]

Image: Walnut Creek Police Department via Facebook