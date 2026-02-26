It's been a bad week/month/year for BART. Around 8:20 am on Thursday, all train service was halted between West Oakland and 24th/Mission stations due to a communication issue.

It's not clear if this is related to the communication cable damage that occurred last Friday as a result of an encampment fire in West Oakland. But BART experienced some new outage Thursday morning that stopped all transbay service and service through San Francisco's tunnels for around 40 minutes.

The trouble began around 8:20 am, according to a tweet from BART, which referred to "an equipment problem on the track."

The agency said that service had been restored as of a few minutes after 9 am.

BART service has resumed between West Oakland and 24th St. Mission. Expect residual delays systemwide as service is re-established. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) February 26, 2026



This is just another in a series of BART meltdowns that have occurred during the height of morning commute hours in the last year, though there have been other troubles, like Friday's outage, that occurred at later hours.

We await further explanation about this morning's communications outage.

Update: Per Bay Area News group, "BART spokesperson Michelle Robertson said the problem had to do with the failure of computer network hardware but that personnel repaired the problem." Residual delays are expected throughout the morning.

Photo by Kace Rodriguez