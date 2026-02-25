- The SF Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to establish "ICE-free zones" on city-owned property. The measure is intended to ensure that undocumented immigrants may access city programs and services without fear of getting detained. [KTVU]
- As Oakland teachers are preparing to possibly strike, the Oakland Unified School District is voting today on layoffs of non-teaching staff. OUSD is considering eliminating up to 625 jobs, primarily in its central office, but also including literacy coaches and school attendance clerks in order to close a $103 million budget gap. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Chronicle has done a test, with a decibel meter, to measure how loud it is on BART trains at various points in the system, comparing these readings to ones taken in an earlier investigation 15 years ago. And guess what! Not much has changed despite BART's purported track improvements, the Transbay Tube is still super loud, and so are other spots. [Chronicle]
- The Alameda Police Department says they have made 47 arrests in the first 54 days of the year for impaired driving and DUI. [KRON4]
- At Apple's product launch next week, expect to see the first touch-screen Macs unveiled, with an iPhone-esque interface. [Bloomberg]
- ICYMI, the Trump Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday against UCLA, claiming the university failed to protect Jewish employees from antisemitic harassment during last year's pro-Palestinian protests. [Associated Press]
- And lo and behold, the Trump Justice Department appears to have lost some documents in the Epstein Files relating to a woman interviewed by the FBI in 2019 who claimed that Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1980s when she was a minor. [New York Times]
