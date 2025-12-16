Local:
- One of the Oakland Zoo’s male reticulated giraffes named Zawadi died unexpectedly Monday, the zoo announced on Facebook, as is seen below. “‘He was our brave, sweet boy, as described by his Animal Care team. Zawadi was highly intelligent and accomplished in training,” the zoo said in their announcement. “He was remarkably social and delighted to meet new people. Zawadi was a devoted big brother to Kendi, a cherished friend to Tsavo and Nuru, and often enjoyed playful sparring with the boys.” [KGO]
- A car somehow flew onto the BART tracks in a car crash on I-580 next to the BART tracks, and as of press time, BART service is currently closed down between the Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations. The car apparently fell off a tow truck that was involved in a crash, and one person was injured, not by the crash itself, but from smoke from a brush fire that the crash caused. [NBC Bay Area]
BART service has stopped between Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations due to a car crash on I-580.— BART (@SFBART) December 17, 2025
A vehicle involved in the crash is on the BART tracks.
We do not yet have an ETA for service restoration. pic.twitter.com/Vb6O0rKQwY
- After an uproar over a new city rule that condos built before 1975 need to add new sprinkler systems, Mayor Daniel Lurie came to the condo owners’ defense, and is delaying and possibly even killing the law. Lurie is delaying the implementation of the rule from 2027 until 2030, and appointing “a committee to study its feasibility,” which sounds like a way of quietly killing off the requirement. [Chronicle]
National:
- Vanity Fair just published a shocking interview with Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, wherein she said Trump “has an alcoholic’s personality,” that JD Vance has “been a conspiracy theorist for a decade,” the Elon Musk was “an avowed ketamine” user, and that Attorney General Pam Bondi “completely whiffed” in handling the whole Epstein situation. [Vanity Fair]
- The search continues for the Brown University shooter who killed two and injured nine this weekend, and there’s new video of the shooter that was released today, though meanwhile FBI Director Kash Patel went on a podcast with his girlfriend while his FBI was engaged in a nationwide manhunt. [NY Times]
- President Trump expanded his travel ban to five more countries, and also to include anyone with travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority, which would obviously limit asylum for anyone attempting to flee the war-torn Palestine. [AP News]
Video:
- Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman on The Price is Right? Yes, actor Aaron Paul, then known by his real name Aaron Sturtevant, did get called up to be a contestant on The Price is Right in January 2000. He made it on stage, but he did not win any Showcase prizes.
In January 2000, Aaron Paul (then using his birth name Aaron Sturtevant) appeared as a contestant on the US game show The Price Is Right, hosted by Bob Barker. He reached the Showcase round but overbid and did not win the prizes. Eight years later, in 2008, he became famous… pic.twitter.com/CnaqYLNhiP— Dr. Lemma (@DoctorLemma) December 16, 2025
Image: @alcofirefighter via Twitter