- The Supreme Court has struck down most of Trump's sweeping tariffs, saying that his justification for imposing them was not legally grounded. In a 6-3 decision, the justices nonetheless squabbled over weather the so-called "major questions doctrine" should be invoked. [The Hill]
- A scheduled lecture at UCLA by controversial CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss has been canceled over security concerns. Weiss's team is saying she pulled out of or postponed the lecture, part of the Daniel Pearl Memorial lecture series, over inadequate security measures, but there is also reporting that the associate director of UCLA’s Burkle Center for International Relations threatened to resign if the lecture is rescheduled. [Bloomberg / LA Times]
- A woman was fatally shot Thursday night at an apartment complex in Antioch. [KRON4]
- This seems a little odd, but Fremont police are now saying that an officer who shot a residential burglary suspect last Saturday unintentionally fired his weapon after being bitten by a police dog. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Santa Clara County Human Trafficking Task Force says that it arrested 29 traffickers and rescued 73 sex-trafficking survivors, including 10 minors, as part of a sweep undertaken during Super Bowl Week. [ABC 7]
- Federal and city budget cuts are straining San Francisco's services for transgender people. [KPIX]
- California’s oldest state park, Big Basin Redwoods in Santa Cruz, is growing by 153 acres this week, thanks to a property sale to California State Parks by the nonprofit Sempervirens Fund, and the new land will be part of a new entrance to the park. [Chronicle]
Photo by Stephen Talas