Run BTS fans run, as 200 works from the personal collection of BTS rapper and songwriter RM are coming to the SFMOMA this October, in the only gallery display the South Korean pop superstar will have in the US.

The Bangton Boys popularly known as runaway blockbuster K-Pop smash hit boy band BTS the have already created one Bay Area craze in 2026, as their recently announced three-show set at Stanford Stadium this May has set off a ticket frenzy that could otherwise only be generated by a person named Taylor Swift. And that's been a long time coming for Bay Area K-Pop fans, as BTS's April 2020 show scheduled for Levi’ Stadium was of course scuttled by an extremely unpleasant global pandemic.

Those BTS tickets at Stanford are going for a minimum of well over $300 a pop. But there’s a more affordable BTS experience looming later in 2026 for BTS Army enlistees, as KRON4 reports that BTS rapper RM is getting an art exhibition display at SFMOMA starting this October.

The exhibition will be called RM x SFMOMA, and the artwork itself is not by RM, but SFMOMA says the exhibition “brings together 200 works from the collections of RM.”

“We live in an age defined by boundaries,” RM said in a press release announcing the display. “This exhibition at SFMOMA reflects those boundaries: between East and West, Korea and America, the modern and the contemporary, the personal and the universal. I don’t want to prescribe how these works should be seen; whether out of curiosity or study, all perspectives are welcome. My only hope is that this exhibition can be a small but sturdy bridge for many.”

The exhibit will debut on October 3, and is scheduled to run through February 7, 2027. And it’s a pretty rare and special exhibit, and KRON4 reports that “RM’s collection at the SFMOMA will be the only presentation in the United States."

If you’re a fan of South Korean art, the display will feature works by Yun Hyong-keun, Park Rehyun, Kwon Okyon, Kim Yun Shin, To Sangbong, and Chang Ucchin, among others.

SFMOMA has not yet announced any ticketing information for the four-month exhibition.

Related: De Young Museum to Host America’s First Ever Manga Museum Exhibition, Starting This Saturday [SFist]

Image: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: RM of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)