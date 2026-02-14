- Janyla Amazing Haqq, 19, was charged in San Mateo County court Wednesday for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in Daly City and taking her to Oakland to be forced into human trafficking. Prosecutors say Haqq convinced the girl and her male friend to get into a car with Haqq and three other strangers and proceeded to take the girl to International Boulevard in Oakland after dropping the boy off, who told the girl’s mother. [KRON4]
- The Friday crash at Oliver's market in Santa Rosa that left seven people inside the store injured was caused by a 67-year-old driver who was wearing a boot cast on her right (gas pedal) foot. [KGO]
- An East Bay man was arrested, and his three children were taken into care by Contra Costa Child Family Services after authorities discovered he was allegedly drugging them and taking their blood. [Bay Area News Group]
- An SF company called Weave Robotics is launching an $8,000 robot that can reportedly fold a load of laundry in 30 to 90 minutes, which includes most clothing and smaller-sized linens but not large blankets or bed sheets yet. (For $8,000, the least it could do is fold the godforsaken fitted sheet.) [KTVU]
- Around 400 people showed up to the Hayes Valley Trader Joe’s for a dating event Thursday — put together by a human this time, and based on the photos of the event, it looked pretty well organized and not too disruptive to the store’s staff. [Mission Local]
- Asian American communities throughout the Bay Area are celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year this weekend, including San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose, which is having its annual Vietnamese Tết Festival. [KPIX]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist