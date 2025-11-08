- A banner with the message “No ICE at 2026 Super Bowl” will appear over Levi’s Stadium for two hours prior to the Super Bowl game Sunday. The banner, which was commissioned by public advocacy group MoveOn Civic Action, is scheduled to be in the air from 10:25 am to 12:25 pm before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams begins at 1:25 pm. [Chronicle]
- The New York Times ramped up its anti-woman campaign this week with a laughable headline, “Did Women Ruin the Workplace?”, which they later updated to “Did Liberal Feminism Ruin the Workplace?” Meanwhile, Teen Vogue fired all or most of its existing political staff of largely trans and BIPOC writers as part of a merger with the larger Vogue brand. [Ms. Magazine, Fast Company]
- A Gilroy teen found a razor blade inside a Milky Way candy bar this week but wasn’t seriously injured. She said she received it while trick-or-treating in her immediate neighborhood. [NBC Bay Area]
- Oregon U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled Friday that the Trump administration must remove National Guard troops from Portland within 14 days, permanently blocking their deployment and calling his attempts to federalize troops “a gross abuse of power.” [KPIX]
- A group of singles sick of dating apps showed up to a singles night at Costco Thursday thinking it was a quirky one-off thing organized by a person but quickly discovered it was put on by an AI app (although SFist could tell right away when we saw the slick marketing out in the wild). [Chronicle]
- A family in Fremont is searching for the owner of an off-leash dog that attacked and killed their small dog, Cheese, on October 23, then fled the scene; they’re raising funds to pay for $20,000 in vet bills. [KTVU]
- The occupants of a black Dodge Charger were nabbed by the California Highway Patrol and taken into custody by the Novato Police Department when it was discovered they were allegedly in possession of $20,000 worth of stolen designer glasses. [KRON4]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist