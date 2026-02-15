Ghirardelli workers took part in a one-day strike at the company’s flagship location at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Saturday demanding a new contract that includes wage increases and preserving their union-run health plan, for which they’ve been bargaining for months.

As KGO reports, Ghirardelli workers from San Francisco’s Unite Here Local 2, including dishwashers, cashiers, and candymakers, held a strategic one-day strike in Fisherman’s Wharf on Valentine’s Day — one of the store’s busiest days of the year. The workers are putting the pressure on their employer to meet their demands of increased pay and maintaining their union-run health plan after months of bargaining.

“We want Ghirardelli to treat workers as sweet as they treat customers who come for a great experience,” Alexis Luna-Torres, spokesperson for Unite Here Local 2, told KGO.

Unite Here Local 2 also represents the Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott hotel workers who won contracts in 2024 after three months of striking, as SFist reported at the time.

As SF Gazetteer reported in December when union members held a previous one-day strike, the health plan is the biggest sticking point between the two parties, as the company has been pressing employees to switch from an existing union-run plan to an employer-run plan. Per Gazetteer, this would likely mean a cut in benefits and less input from workers regarding their coverage and benefits, according to Sonya Karabel, a researcher and spokesperson for Local 2.

“For example, during the pandemic shutdown, the union was able to make the decision to spend funds and extend health insurance for workers,” Karabel told Gazetteer. “If a company like Ghirardelli had controlled health insurance, that would not have been an option.”

Gazetteer spoke to Diego Huerta, a 23-year-old cashier with chronic illness, who’s worried about losing his union-managed insurance benefits.

“It’s not just about me and my condition,” Huerta told Gazetteer. “I’ve noticed people in my workplace who have multiple health concerns. They’re elderly.”

“Some people are going through mental health struggles. Therapy and treatment costs a lot of money,” Huerta continued. “We’re putting pressure on companies to recognize the impact that we have as workers, and the fact that we need a more fair share of what we produce.”

Additionally, Gazetteer writes that Ghirardelli workers haven’t received a pay increase since 2023, and the union says the company’s current offer of a 25-cent raise is insufficient. As Gazetteer notes, Ghirardelli workers currently make less per hour ($19.50) than a single Ghirardelli banana split ($19.95).

“The cost of living in San Francisco is very expensive,” Cynthia Cardoza, an employee of 29 years, told KGO. “With the salary we have, we can't afford it.”

KGO spoke to some tourists who unsurprisingly treated the whole thing like a spectacle.

“It's the first time I've come in and seen all of this,” said Megan Carvale from Orange County.

“It's kind of amusing and annoying. It's kind of loud,” said Jim Carter-Hargrove from Reno.

Lindt, Ghirardelli's parent company, told KGO, "Our main focus right now is on reaching an agreement that supports our employees and ensures the long-term success of our business... every proposal Ghirardelli has made involves covering 100% of the employee's monthly healthcare premiums.”

Image: Unite Here Local 2/Instagram

