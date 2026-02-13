- A 76-year-old Oakland woman is in the hospital after being shoved to the ground during a robbery Thursday morning. The woman was attacked by a robber on the 4500 block of Bond Street in East Oakland, and suffered bruises and lacerations as her bracelet and money were stolen. [East Bay Times]
- The San Francisco Flower Market at 16th and Mississippi is seeing the Valentine's Day rush for flowers, and they'll be open at 6 am tomorrow. Floral professionals tend to make a third of their annual income around this holiday. [KRON4]
- While SF schools have been closed, a number of students have been using the extra time for band practice, and more. [NBC Bay Area]
- Controversial former BART Director Debora Allen says the public shouldn't be faced with an ultimatum about the closure of 15 BART stations hinging on a sales tax measure passing in November. [KPIX]
- A former California correctional lieutenant, Matthew L. Madsen, was arrested this week on federal charges that he smuggled contraband to inmates, including cellphones and tobacco, in exchange for $100,000 in bribes. [KTVU]
- Acaademics whose names come up in the Epstein Files, like UCLA neurologist Dr. Mark Tramo, say they were just trying make friends with Jeffrey Epstein to get funding for their research projects. [Associated Press]
- The city of Piedmont is getting ready to reopen its community pool after a $35 million expansion project, doubling the size of its competition pool to 12 lanes and expanding the recreational pool as well. [Chronicle]