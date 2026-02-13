The San Francisco teachers' union and the SF Unified School District reached a tentative deal that was announced at 6 am Friday, after four days on strike, with the union getting a key benefit they had been seeking.

The historic teachers' strike is over after a bargaining session that went through the night Thursday into Friday. As Mission Local reports, the union succeeded in getting fully funded healthcare for teachers with families, at the expense of their demand for salary raises.

Instead of the 8% pay hike they were seeking over two years, teachers will get a 5% raise over two years — though the Chronicle clarifies that it works out to 6% because of two extra training days being added to teachers' calendars.





SF teachers are uniquely, among local districts, able to take yearlong sabbaticals that are fully paid after working for seven years, and while these will continue, the district won a concession that these will be paused for one year.

Additionally, paraeducators, or teachers' aides, will be getting an 8.5% raise over two years, and special educators will get a slight reduction in their caseloads.

The healthcare coverage will begin at 50% on July 1, and go to 100% on January 1, 2027.

The overall deal is priced at $183 million, per the Chronicle.

"This historic strike built an unbreakable solidarity across our city, among families, students, educators and community," the union said in an email to members Friday morning. "This strike has made it clear what is possible when we join together and fight for the stability in our schools that many have said was out of our reach."

And in a statement to the Chronicle, Superintendant Maria Su said, "This is a monumental tentative agreement with the United Educators of San Francisco. This agreement enhances our efforts to recruit and attract talented educators to work in San Francisco public schools and reflects our commitment to invest in educators."

Schools were already closed for Friday, and will remain closed for President's Day and Lunar New Year on Monday and Tuesday, as was previously scheduled, so SF's schoolkids will not return to the classroom until Wednesday, February 18.

Top image: Teachers with the San Francisco Unified School District hold signs during a rally outside of San Francisco City Hall on the first day of a citywide teachers' strike on February 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Nearly 6,000 educators in the San Francisco Unified School District walked off the job Monday, the city’s first teachers’ strike in almost 50 years, after contract talks collapsed over wages, health benefits and staffing, leaving all 120 district schools closed as negotiations continue. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)