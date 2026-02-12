Local:

After the death of NorCal Congressman Doug LaMalfa last month, we are now learning LaMalfa’s cause of death. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says LaMalfa suffered from "complications of aortic dissection," which basically means an enlarged heart. [People]

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says LaMalfa suffered from "complications of aortic dissection," which basically means an enlarged heart. A teen suspect has been arrested in that November shooting near Ocean Beach that injured four teens and one adult. The teen is not being named because he is a minor, but we know he is a 17-year-old male, was found Saturday in the Bayview District, and he’s been booked on charges of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, being a minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and possessing stolen property. [ KPIX ]

The teen is not being named because he is a minor, but we know he is a 17-year-old male, was found Saturday in the Bayview District, and he’s been booked on charges of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, being a minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and possessing stolen property. In the case of Alameda sheriff’s deputies shooting a man they thought had a gun early Monday morning, we’re learning that the victim was East Bay musician Anthony Joseph Anderson. And Anderson was indeed being threatening towards others, telling 911 he was about to go on a “killing rampage,” and the pipe he was carrying had been repurposed to look like a gun. [Chronicle]

National:

The mini-government shutdown involving only the Department of Homeland Security has arrived, and unfortunately it won’t really affect ICE. But it will affect TSA, FEMA, the Secret Service, and the Coast Guard. [SFGate]

But it will affect TSA, FEMA, the Secret Service, and the Coast Guard. The Puppy Bowl got better ratings than the Kid Rock/Turning Point USA alternative halftime show, with the Puppy Bowl peaking at 15.3 million viewers, while the TPUSA show peaked at 6.1 million viewers. [Variety]

In the latest with Savannah Gurthie’s mother and her suspected kidnapping, the FBI has given a more detailed description of the suspect, and they’ve increased the reward to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest. [KTVU]

Video:

The Trump administration ripped down the Pride flag at New York’s queer resistance monument the Stonewall Inn on Tuesday, but on Thursday, New York City activists simply put up a new one.

Image: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: People watch as local politicians put up an LGBTQ+ Pride flag at the Stonewall National Monument after the Trump administration had the National Park Service remove it earlier in the week on February 12, 2026 in New York City. People gathered at the park in protest and to watch the flag be reinstalled at the site, which is considered the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. The monument recognizes The Stonewall Inn, a legendary Manhattan gay bar that was the site of a 1969 uprising credited as a turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The decision to take down the flag has drawn backlash from national civil rights groups, LGBTQ+ advocates, and New York officials. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)