- In response to the recent closing of California College of the Arts and the uncertain future of the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts — along with dozens of other institutions and arts spaces attempting to survive from within a crumbling infrastructure, SOMArts Cultural Center is hosting a forum on February 13 discussing how to bolster the arts community in San Francisco. [SOMArts/Eventbrite]
- A suspected explosive device was recovered from a lake at Sonoma State University by the sheriff’s department bomb squad Thursday evening after the device was spotted by a person who was fishing for metal objects with a magnet. [KRON4]
- Despite having one of the largest economies in the world, the California job market is currently among the worst in the country. [Bay Area News Group]
- A person was fatally shot in San Bruno Friday afternoon, which authorities believe was a homicide, and a large structure fire erupted soon after with smoke that could be seen for miles. [NBC Bay Area]
- During Green Day’s set at Friday night’s Spotify-sponsored FanDuel Party in San Francisco — prior to their big performance opening the Super Bowl in Santa Clara Sunday, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong advised ICE agents to “Quit that (expletive) job you have.” [Bay Area News Group]
- Friends and family of Jayda Mabrey, the 15-year-old girl who was fatally shot in SF’s Western Addition last week, urged the Board of Supervisors to focus on gun control policies and creating community spaces for youth, with one community member pointing out the exorbitant amount of money and resources going toward the Super Bowl festivities while Mabrey’s family plans her funeral. [The Untethered Telegram]
- Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu are suing two websites, owned by the Gatalog Foundation Inc. and CTRLPEW LLC, for distributing over 150 designs of 3D-printed ghost guns and accessories, which can be created “with a few simple keystrokes.” [CalMatters]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist