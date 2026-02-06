Local:

As labor negotiations continue, the San Francisco Unified School District sent out a notice to families Friday afternoon that all school sites will be closed Monday and independent study learning packets will be sent out. [KGO]

A “free speech zone” for protesters will be installed outside Levi’s Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday, and a “clean zone” prohibiting unauthorized merch and food and beverage sales has already been set up around the perimeter of the stadium. [Bay Area News Group]

There will be four people at Sunday’s game who have been to all 59 Super Bowls, including three who are part of a group called the “Never Missed a Super Bowl Club,” and a professional photographer who’s shot all 59 games, starting when he was 16 years old with his father who was also a photographer. [NBC Sports]

National:

Kid Rock is set to headline Turning Point USA’s anti-Super Bowl Sunday halftime show, which is actually a real thing, and he's also receiving backlash over an old song in which he talks about liking underage girls. [Esquire]

California Governor Gavin Newsom told Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, “Go f- yourself," in response to Murrill’s plan to sue California and New York over their refusal to surrender abortion providers for prosecution in Louisiana. [Chronicle]

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to pay for the return of three families who were unlawfully deported to Honduras, which violated the terms of a 2018 legal settlement involving families separated at the border. [Associated Press]

Video:

The Bay Area is chock-full of talented young dancers, as seen in the below video of local tweens and teens showing off their moves to Vallejo-born rapper LaRussell’s new Lil Jon-produced track, “I'm From The Bay.” As SFist reported last week, LaRussell is set to perform at the NFL’s official Super Bowl tailgate party Sunday.