BottleRock just got a punk-ass little sibling breathing down its neck on Memorial Day weekend, as a festival called Punk in the Park is coming to Vallejo, with a beer tasting area, plus the Adicts, Dead Kennedys, and the Exploited.

For years, the Bay Area’s Memorial Day weekend live music scene has been dominated by Napa’s BottleRock festival, a decadent wine and cuisine affair whose tickets for this year’s May 22-24 festival are currently selling for $475, and the VIP passes are already sold out. Can we interest you in a beer-themed music festival the same weekend where tickets are just $59.99?

Broadway World reports there’s a punk rock music festival called Punk in the Park coming to Vallejo’s Solano County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 23. There will indeed be a sprawling beer tasting garden, and the musical lineup features the Adicts, the Dead Kennedys, the Exploited, Nekromantix, Manic Hispanic, Codefendants, N8NOFACE, Naked Aggression, 8 Kalacas, and Sissyfit. The festival indicates that more acts will be announced.

We should note that vocalist Jello Biafra no longer performs with the Dead Kennedys.

Those $59.99 tickets are already on sale, and for General Admission ticket holders, the beer garden tasting area will cost you an additional $15. That beer tasting pass comes free with $129.99 VIP tickets, and VIPs also get a lounge, dedicated entrance lanes, a close-up stage viewing area, and access to certain special bars and food trucks.

Organizers say there will also be a lineup of food trucks, vendors, and beer vendors on hand.

Punk in the Park is not a new festival. It travels from city to city, and last year it was held at the Cow Palace on the first weekend of May. That was intended to be an outdoor festival, but was moved inside because of heavy winds. We'll see how it works out that the Solano County Fairgrounds.

Image: SAN BERNARDINO, CA - AUGUST 26: Singer Keith Warren of The Adicts performs onstage during the Its Not Dead 2 Festival at Glen Helen Amphitheatre on August 26, 2017 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)