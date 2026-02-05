Anyone hanging around or walking by the Ferry Building on Wednesday afternoon was treated to a surprise a capella performance featuring injured 49ers tight end George Kittle, and actor Adam Devine.

Videos popped onto local TikTok, Xitter, and Instagram on Wednesday after tourists and locals near the Ferry Building caught the impromptu — but clearly somewhat well rehearsed — performance led by Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine. George Kittle, who was on a motorized scooter after tearing his right Achilles tendon at the end of the season, was joined by Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata in attempting to harmonize with Devine.

They were also joined by professional singing group Fundamentally Sound, and they were wearing varsity letter-type jackets with Marriott Bonvoy branding.

The song: "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor, a classic sports anthem.

George Kittle, Bijan Robinson, and Jordan Mailata out here singing a cappella during #SuperBowl week with Adam Devine and The Treblemakers 😂😂😂



Via @rubicontalent pic.twitter.com/e2DnaPm0l3 — Alex Tran (@nineralex) February 5, 2026

Devine is a Marriott Bonvoy "Fanbassador," and according to a press release, this event was meant to cap off a Super Bowl marketing campaign.

"The pop-up marked the final chapter of Marriott Bonvoy's Keysakes campaign: a season-long celebration of fandom that transformed hotel keycards into art-driven, NFL-themed collectibles and gave members the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime overnight stay inside Levi's Stadium on the eve of Super Bowl LX," the release states.

Apparently there was a contest, and "Winner Alana Wood from Seattle, WA, secured the 'Golden Key,' unlocking access to wake up inside Levi's Stadium on gameday."

In a statement, Devine said, "I'm closing out the football season as Marriott Bonvoy's Fanbassador and announcing the Super Bowl Sleepover Suite winner the only way I know how… by SINGING. I couldn't have done it without my NFL buddies. They were great but thankfully, these men are athletic specimens and don't make their living singing."

Top image: Photo via Marriott Bonvoy