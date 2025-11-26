While Sam Altman’s one-time romantic partner Lachy Groom was not the person who had $11 million in crypto stolen from his account, Groom does own the home where the invasion happened, and reportedly lives there too.

The SF cryptocurrency crowd was stunned by a home invasion and $11 million crypto theft at a home near Dolores Park this past Saturday evening. The thief posed as a delivery person, and claimed he had a package for someone named "Joshua." Once the door was open, the thief talked his way into the house, and whipped out a gun, tied the victim up with duct tape, and beat and tortured him into (presumably) giving up his cryptocurrency passwords to complete the stunning $11 million heist. The thief also made off with the victim’s laptop and cellphone.

Robber posing as a delivery driver steals $11,000,000 in crypto after pulling a gun and duct-taping the victim in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/Jny8HfVvGC — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) November 24, 2025



The surveillance video above of the thief ringing the bell and gaining entrance to the household was originally posted by Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, who has since deleted the post. Though it was up long enough that other accounts were able to swipe it.

And it is instructive to see some of the red flags that this may not have been a legitimate delivery person. The degree of face-covering is obviously conspicuous for an Amazon or UPS delivery driver. Plus, if your delivery person says both “fuck” and “damn” during a brief exchange, that may be a warning sign too. The fake delivery person also manages to enter an open door when sending the victim “Joshua” on an errand for a pen to sign for the delivery.

Now the New York Post is reporting that the home where this happened belongs to Sam Altman’s ex-boyfriend Lachy Groom. Groom is not the Joshua who was assaulted and robbed of the $11 million, but he does own the house. The Post reports that “Joshua is a fellow tech investor who lives with Groom,” so apparently he and Groom are a couple and both live at this address, but Groom must not have been home. The Post interestingly adds that “Groom bought the property from [Sam] Altman’s brother in 2021 for $1.8 million.”

Groom was an early employee at Stripe some ten years ago, and these days is a VC whose big-hit investment was with SF-based interface design platform Figma. He has made a number of investments alongside Altman in recent years, and the two were reportedly romantically involved some years prior to Altman's 2024 wedding to Oliver Mulherin.

SFPD has not announced any suspects or arrests in connection with this home invasion robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Police are particularly interested in surveillance video from the Dolores Park area from Saturday, November 22 between the hours of 4:30 and 6 pm.

