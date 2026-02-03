- Muni Metro service was disrupted Tuesday morning by two separate incidents, one involving a dog on the tracks. Westbound Muni service was delayed before 9 am due to a dog on the tracks near Civic Center; and meanwhile, eastbound service was interupted around 8:55 am due to a passenger pulling the emergency brake on a train near Church Street. [SFMTA/Twitter]
- A woman was reportedly rescued from a human trafficking situation at a Vallejo hotel Friday after allegedly being held and trafficked across multiple cities and states. Vallejo police arrested her alleged pimp, Julius Stinson III, who has previous convictions for attempted murder and voluntary manslaughter. [Bay Area News Group]
- As the backlash continues against X and all those sexualized deepfakes being produced by Grok, authorities in France raided the Paris offices of X, as part of an investigation there. [KTVU]
- A federal judge in Texas wittily took down the Trump administration a few pegs, perhaps, in a ruling that freed 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father from detention, pointing out the gross unconstitutionality and immorality of ICE's tactics and lack of due process. [New York Times]
- The East Bay city of Pittsburg is struggling with its identity since its central steel mill, a main source of local employment, shuttered two years ago. [Chronicle]
- Quail & Condor, a bakery-cafe in Healdsburg, sparked some online backlash and debate with an Instagram post complaining that the staff's tip pool had declined since they relocated in the fall, and pleading with customers to tip better at the counter-service operation. [Bay Area News Group]
- Chronicle history guy Peter Hartlaub has a nice look back at when the Bay Area hosted its first Super Bowl in 1985, with the 49ers playing the Dolphins at Stanford Stadium.