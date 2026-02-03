A fire broke out in the kitchen of Mel's Drive-In on San Francisco's Lombard Street early Tuesday, causing significant damage to the restaurant.

The one-alarm fire broke out sometime after 4 am Tuesday, at 2165 Lombard Street between Fillmore and Steiner, and the San Francisco Fire Department said the source was the flue area in the diner's kitchen.

The first video from the scene taken by the SFFD was posted at 4:52 am.

1 alarm fire at 2165 Lombard St at Mel's Drive In. Firefighters are on scene working to extinguish a fire that started in the flu area of the kitchen. Lombard St. between Fillmore and Steiner St is closed.

Subsequent video taken after the fire was mostly extinguished shows fairly significant damage inside the restaurant, though the extent is not entirely clear.

The seating areas, counter, and jukebox at the front door remained undamaged.

Interior video of Mel's Drive In Fire

This Mel's Drive-In location on Lombard was not the original — and is also not part of the Originals Mels brand, seen elsewhere in the Bay Area and Sacramento, as a result of a father-son fallout in the 1970s.

But this location was the first in a revival of the diner brand in 1985 that came after the original Mel's Drive-In, on South Van Ness, was demolished. That location, which originally had parking for 110 cars with carhops providing service, stood in for Burger City in George Lucas's American Grafitti.

A wave of classic diner nostalgia was sweeping the country around the 80s, also marked by the swankier Fog City Diner opening on the Embarcadero. And Mel's Drive-In would subsequently revive their location on Geary Boulevard in the Richmond District, and open new locations on Van Ness Avenue, and later on Mission Street near the Metreon. The franchise also expanded in Los Angeles, where four locations remain today.