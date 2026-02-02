Local:
- A big rig fire caused a major traffic nightmare near the MacArthur Maze today. The fire began around 2 pm on I-80 in Emeryville, and was soon extinguished, but all westbound lanes of I-80 going toward the Bay Bridge were temporarily blocked for around two hours. [KTVU]
🚒 ACFD Incident Update: On Feb. 2, 2026, crews quickly extinguished a big rig fire carrying produce on WB I‑80 in Emeryville. No injuries reported. The incident caused major traffic delays. 🚧 pic.twitter.com/oTd8MjczEc— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) February 2, 2026
- A Santa Clara man reportedly suffered broken ribs and more after getting attacked by an angry mob of bicyclists who blamed him for a collision with an e-bike. It's the latest in a string of incidents involving hundred of bicyclists doing an illegal "rideout." [ABC 7]
- Patrick O'Riordan, a 26-year veteran of the SF Department of Building Inspection, is retiring in March after six years as the department's director — having seen it through the post-corruption-probe years. [Chronicle]
National:
- Some key House conservatives who were ready to hold out on voting for the current spending bill have, naturally, bowed to President Trump and this very brief partial government shutdown is likely to be over very quickly. [CNN]
- Trump has reportedly dropped his demand for a $200 million cash penalty payment from Harvard to the federal government, which Harvard has been pushing back on. [New York Times]
- And what's this? The Clintons have agreed to in-person depositions on the Epstein Files. [CNN]
Video:
- This account on YouTube just features remastered and colorized old film reels, and here's one of San Francisco streets in the 1920s. At the 1:30 mark, it switches to footage from the waterfront of boats in the Bay.