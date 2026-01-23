A Friday afternoon crash on Market Street at the intersection of Ninth and Larkin streets ended with a large SUV flipped on its side in the middle of the street, but reportedly injuries were minor.

The two-car collision happened around 2:43 pm Friday according to SFFD Lt. Mariano Elias, speaking to SFGate.

The SF Department of Emergency Management subsequently sent out an alert to local residents to avoid the area of Market and Larkin streets due to police activity.

That alert was rescinded and the incident declared resolved around 4:30 pm.

Images from the scene show two damaged vehicles, a black Ford Explorer and a gray Mercedes station wagon.

As SFGate reports, two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Before the incident was cleared, F-line streetcar service and Muni bus service on Market Street was disrupted, with riders advised to use the Market Street subway in the interim.

Photo by Steven Bracco

Photo by Steven Bracco