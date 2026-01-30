A major medical emergency stemming from a person possibly being struck by a BART train shut down West Oakland Station Friday afternoon, and service was being impacted throughout the system.

The emergency was annoucned at 2:20 pm by BART, along with an announcement about "a major delay in all directions" occurring as a result.

BART spokesperson Chris Filiippi informed the media that the medical emergency followed a person entering the trackway, and he said that a collision with a train may have occurred.

There is a major delay at West Oakland in all directions due to a major medical emergency. Trains are not stopping at West Oakland and the station is currently closed. There is no Green or Red Line service at this time. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) January 30, 2026

ABC 7 subseqently confirmed with the Oakland Fire Department that a female victim had been killed, and was being "extracted."

No further details were given about the circumstances of the death.

As a result of the situation, trains are only able to travel through West Oakland Station on the opposite track from where the incident occurred. And all Red and Green line service was temporarily suspended Friday.

This is a developing story.