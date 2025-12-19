Hank, the Frenchie who was stolen from outside a Castro neighborhood bar last week, has been located, he's safe, and he's been returned to his very distressed dads.

We learned of the terrible dognapping earlier this week, which took place outside the bar 440, at 440 Castro Street, on the night of Wednesday, December 10. Hank, the French bulldog, was in the care of one of his dads when a male suspect reportedly unleashed him and ran off with him into a waiting car.

Dog owner Parker Brumfield sought the media's help in getting the word out and helping the police find his stolen five-year-old pet, who he said, "He’s like not just a dog; he’s my child."

On Thursday we learned that the SFPD had taken a suspect into custody for the dognapping, but Hank was still missing. That suspect is 44-year-old Dante Shaw of Oakland.

Now, the SFPD has announced on Xitter that Hank has been located, thanks to the help of a good Samaritan. And the dog was reportedly found on Thursday, December 18, so perhaps not long after Shaw's arrest.

"Hank appeared to be in good physical health and is home safe," the SFPD said. "Thank you to everyone who assisted us in spreading our posts."

Keep your Frenchies safe, everyone! They're a hot commodity for thieves.

