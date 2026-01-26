- The cause of death for a 17-year-old girl found by the side of the road in Antioch on Friday was a hit-and-run, police say. Teenager Jeana Flores was found early Friday morning, and the police are seeking information from the public. [NBC Bay Area]
- A very large strike kicked off this morning at Kaiser hospitals in California and Hawaii, with nurses walking off the job. The nurses' union says that Kaiser has walked away from the bargaining table after an October strike, and this is an open-ended action over unfair labor practices. [KTVU]
- Two people were injured in a house fire in the Excelsior District Saturday night. The fire broke out at a home on the 100 block of Exeter Street. [KRON4]
- The Chronicle spoke to a handful of architects about what they think the former Westfield mall site should become, and how it can be adaptively reused. One suggests, because it sits on publicly owned land, it should involve a design competition and public discourse like Salesforce Tower did. [Chronicle]
- A car that was being chased by CHP officers in Los Angeles flew off the 105 freeway Sunday morning, landing on the ground below near LAX, and the driver had to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters. [Bay Area News Group]
- Trump announced he was sending border czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis, for some reason, saying he "knows and likes many of the people there." [KRON4]
- The "R-word" being used to refer to those with intellectual disabilities is seeing a resurgance among conservatives on social media. [New York Times]
Photo by Benjamin Ashton