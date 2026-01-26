A stabbing on Saturday night in San Francisco's Tenderloin left one person injured, and a subsequent shooting on Sunday evening injured a second person. The shooting suspect remains at large.

The first incident occurred Saturday just before 7:10 pm in the area of Leavenworth and Turk streets. Police responded to a report of a stabbing, and found a male victim lying on the ground at the scene, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds, as KTVU reports.

According to the SFPD, two male suspects were soon identified and arrested for the stabbing.

"Officers developed probable cause and placed 45-year-old male Mario Pacheco and 53-year-old male Pablo Soberanis Medina, both from San Francisco, under arrest," the department said in a statement.

No motive for the stabbing was released.

Subsequently, a few blocks away at Eddy and Taylor streets, a person was shot and wounded on Sunday evening in an unrelated incident. As KTVU reports, the shooting occurred just before 5:10 pm, and the gunshot wound was determined to be non-life-threatening.

No suspect has been identified in that shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images