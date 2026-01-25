K-Pop sensations Twice, who made a surprise visit to the San Francisco Zoo Wednesday after performing two sold-out shows at the Oakland Arena last weekend, all left wearing matching vintage-style t-shirts, and the resulting social media post prompted a flood of sales.

As KRON4 reports, in much the same way that Taylor Swift inadvertently caused a vintage sea otter shirt from the Monterey Bay Aquarium to go viral last fall, K-Pop group Twice has done the same for the San Francisco Zoo with a shirt the group purchased in the zoo’s gift shop.

“We were so excited when Jihyo, Jeongyeon and Mina, members of the K-pop group Twice, visited SF Zoo recently, and it looked like they had a great time!” the zoo wrote on social media, per KRON4. “We were also surprised that the group posted images wearing our popular vintage-style SF Zoo T-shirt, and thanks to you, it’s become a ‘thing!’”

The demand for the shirt was so huge, the zoo added it to its online shop, and a portion of the sales will go to the zoo’s animal care program, per KRON4. The adult-sized t-shirt is priced at $27.99 and $24.99 for children.

As the Chronicle reports, the group's visit was a surprise to much of the zoo’s staff. “Um why wasn’t I informed lol,” one employee wrote in the comments of Jeongyeon’s post highlighting the visit.

Per the Chronicle, the zoo was one of a few stops on the group’s brief tour of the city, along with Yerba Buena Gardens, Pier 14, and the South of Market neighborhood.

Image: San Francisco Zoo/Facebook

