- A vehicle crash that occurred around 7:30 am this morning, followed by "major police activity," was blocking all westbound lanes of I-80 in Hercules, near Highway 4. According to the CHP, this was linked to a Richmond Police Department incident, but no further information was available. [NBC Bay Area / KTVU]
- An alleged carjacking in San Jose Wednesday led to a multi-county chase and a shootout in which a San Jose police sergeant was shot and wounded, and a suspect was fatally shot. The suspect was wanted for multiple robberies on the Peninsula; the wounded officer was listed in critical but stable condition. [KTVU]
- A 75-year-old woman whose SUV rear-ended a SamTrans bus in Pacifica earlier this month has died in the hospital, though it's not clear if her death is directly tied to injuries from the crash. [KRON4]
- A 24-year-old man was injured in an apparent road-rage shooting in East Oakland Wednesday evening, on the 74oo block of San Leandro Avenue. [Bay Area News Group]
- That proposal to designate the entire building at Turk and Taylor, home to the former Compton's Cafeteria, the site of a historic 1966 LGBTQ riot, as a city-designated landmark, was presented Wednesday to the San Francisco Historic Preservation Commission. [NBC Bay Area]
- In less than 72 hours, a weak storm system passing over Southern California will combine with a "bomb cyclone" to create a 2,000-mile-long storm impacting an enormous swath of the southern and eastern US. [Chronicle]
- When polling across the political spectrum, very few Americans think that Donald Trump has made the country better in the last year, but if you ask Republicans... Jesus... the spell has not broken. [New York Times]
Photo by Wei Liang