- Reminder: PG&E repairs are scheduled Monday morning in the Civic Center area, and power is expected to be out for 3,600 customers from midnight to noon. Repairs will also take place Tuesday at midnight in the Richmond neighborhood, and 1,400 addresses will lose power for up to two hours. [KRON4]
- A memorial is being held for Mikhael “Misha” Romanenko, the 27-year-old who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash by Jia Lin Zheng, 67, who was charged on six counts but released from jail. The memorial will be held Monday from noon to 2 pm across Polk Street from San Francisco's City Hall on the one year anniversary of Misha’s death. [SFist]
- In case you missed it, iconic Bay Area journalist Doug McConnell died on Tuesday at age 80. McConnell was a longtime host on KPIX before launching the epic Bay Area Backroads, which ran from 1993 to 2009. [KPIX, Chronicle]
- A Gilroy man is in custody under suspicion of burglarizing 114 vehicles over the course of two days at four different apartment complex parking garages in San Jose. [SFGate]
- SF’s Homeless Outreach Team organized a memorial at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in the Mission Thursday honoring the more than 100 homeless people who died in San Francisco last year. [Mission Local]
- Thousands of fans paid tribute to the late Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead at a public memorial at San Francisco's Civic Center Saturday. [KGO]
- Actress Sharon Stone, who lived in SF’s Sea Cliff neighborhood while married to the Chronicle’s Phil Bronstein from 1998 to 2005, publicly scolded some oblivious young actors seated at her table on their lack of etiquette while giving her acceptance speech at an awards ceremony recently. [KRON4]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist