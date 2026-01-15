Local:
- He mentioned this today in his State of the City address, but Mayor Daniel Lurie hopes to combine the Planning Department, the Department of Building Inspection, and the Permit Center into one large department. But he can’t just do this himself, it likely has to come as part of the big charter reform ballot measure Lurie is planning for 2026. [Mission Local]
- After that gigantic December 20 SF PG&E outage caused by a fire at a substation, PG&E says they’re going to cut two neighborhoods' power next week to try to restore power to that substation. On Monday at 12 am, 3,600 homes and businesses near Civic Center will lose their power until 12 noon Monday. Then on Tuesday at 12 am, 14,000 homes and businesses in the Richmond District will lose power, but only about until 2 am. [Chronicle]
- The SFPD will be out doing DUI checkpoints Saturday night, right after the 49ers wrap up their 5 pm playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. The checkpoints are scheduled to start at 7 pm, while the game will likely wrap up at 8. Checkpoints will stay active until 3 am, so definitely do not drive intoxicated that night. [SFPD]
National:
- Well, Donald Trump got his Nobel Peace Prize he always wanted, as he talked the winner María Corina Machado into giving it to him, and she did. Will he just not notice that someone else’s name is engraved onto it? [CBS News]
- Pete Hegseth's Pentagon is seizing control of the military publication Stars and Stripes, which has always been editorially independent, claiming that will “refocus its content away from woke distractions that syphon morale.” [The Hill]
- One of Elon Musk’s many baby-mamas, conservative blogger Ashley St. Clair, is suing xAI, claiming that Musk fanboys are generating large volumes of deepfake porn depicting her. [CNN]
Video:
- A throwback video from 1993 at the beloved Mission Street bar Doc’s Clock, from the days when anti-immigrant ghoul Pete Wilson was California governor, where KRON4’s Vic Lee shares how Doc's Clock was in fact founded by an illegal immigrant. But then the segment oddly u-turns into complaining about immigrants “on the public dole,” and “getting on welfare, not doing much.”
Doc’s clocks in the 90s pic.twitter.com/cmcmvx4Y3D— Bay area nostalgia (@professorbay) January 13, 2026
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist