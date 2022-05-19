Known to be the oldest home in Sea Cliff, overlooking Baker Beach, the seven-bedroom mansion once occupied by former SF power couple Sharon Stone and Phil Bronstein has just hit the market for the first time since they sold it in 2005.

Unlike that snafu yesterday involving the Full House house getting "listed" for $37 million, this listing really is for $39 million, placing it in the upper echelon of prices for residential real estate ever sold in San Francisco. And for that price, you will get seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms spread across 8,500 square feet, with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, Baker Beach, and the Golden Gate Bridge.

The house sits at One 25th Avenue, and in the years since it was built (1909), San Francisco most luxe neighborhood grew up around it, with a number of the most expensive addresses in town.

The sellers are dentist Faranak Aliabadi and her ex-husband, entrepreneur Dariush Meykadeh, as the Wall Street Journal reports. The couple is selling because their daughter is headed off to college, and Ms. Aliabadi, who also owns a vineyard in Napa, is hoping to travel more. They purchased the home from Bronstein and Stone in 2005 for $13 million, so the listing price means they're hoping for 200% appreciation in 17 years.

The house is loaded with custom details and historic charm. There are five fireplaces, but no pool or spa.

Dr. Aliabadi tells the Journal that this is one of the only houses in the city with direct beach access, with a wooden staircase down to Baker Beach from one of the back decks — and she claims she can walk to the base of the Golden Gate Bridge in 20 minutes. That latter claim might be true, but it implies that there's no obstruction between Baker Beach and Marshall Beach, the beach which actually leads to the bridge base — and there is a significant rock outcropping between the two that requires some major hiking up and around.

The U-shaped home with two two-car garages surrounds a front courtyard that Dr. Aliabadi calls the "Zen garden."

As Redfin tells us, a 20% downpayment on this home, assuming it sells for asking, would be $7.8 million.

Few homes have ever sold for this much money in San Francisco, but anything is possible. The new record high price for a home in the city was set in June 2021, with a seven-bed, seven-bath home on Broadway in Pacific Heights selling for $43.5 million.

Subsequently, a modern home on Filbert Street in Cow Hollow was listed last July for $46 million, but it sold for well below that in December, for $32 million, according to Zillow.

Top image: Brian Kitts/MLS