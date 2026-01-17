Michale Graves, vocal Trump supporter and late ’90s-era frontman for punk band the Misfits, whom some refer to as “Temu Glenn Danzig,” is scheduled to perform at an auto body shop in Novato later this month, prompting an upcoming three-day protest and backlash online.

A poster in the Bay Area subreddit alerted the community this week about an upcoming show featuring punk musician Michale Graves, who testified on behalf of five Proud Boys involved in the January 6 insurrection. While commenters on the Reddit post pointed out that any mention of the show will only serve to bring more attention to the event (see the Streisand Effect), a local group of activists has planned a weekend-long protest leading up to the show.

“Known Proud Boy Supporter, Michale Graves, is scheduled to perform in Novato Jan 31st,” the original Reddit poster writes. “We are taking some notes from Texas and protesting. We don’t welcome white supremacy in our community,”.

As the Chronicle reports, Buddy’s Music Office, which is located at Buddy’s Auto Body & Restoration in the North Bay city of Novato, published an Instagram post on January 6 promoting the show, which also happens to be the fifth anniversary of the riot at the Capitol, leading to swarms of angry commenters demanding that the organizer cancel the show. The comments have since been deleted, and further commenting on the post has been disabled, per the Chronicle.

“If you can’t separate the art from the artist, that’s fine, but please don’t harass others or leave false reviews etc,” the venue responded. “Yaall (sic) are better than that. Cry in your own houses and let others enjoy the love of music in theirs. Cheers my friends.”

As KRON4 reports, backlash from protestors in other cities has gotten Graves’s gigs canceled in the past, including a show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last February. Per the Reddit post, protesters in San Antonio, Texas, persuaded a venue to cancel Graves’s show last April, which was moved to a second venue where protestors lined the street and sidewalk, as reported by News 4 San Antonio.

Per the Chronicle, protesters plan to meet at the intersection of Bel Marin Keys and Galli Drive in Novato January 29 through 31 at 3:30 pm each day, according to the Reddit post. "Let them know racism and fascism aren't welcome in our community," reads the post.

