- Berkeley police arrested a man in Texas who is suspected of seven kidnappings and sexual assaults in Berkeley and Oakland between 1994 and 2008. The breakthrough in the case was through a state grant that funded the processing of over 500 cold sexual assault cases. [Bay Area News Group]
- BART is reportedly in the process of cleaning metallic dust off the insulator caps along its electrified third rail. The agency stopped cleaning the dust in 2020 out of fear of damaging the insulator, which is likely the cause of an explosion in August. [NBC Bay Area]
- A man was killed and a woman was critically injured when a teenage driver struck them in a Gilroy crosswalk Friday after they had dropped their kids off at school. [KTVU]
- Community advocates gathered outside the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office Friday in protest of the DA’s decision to not pursue charges against the 19-year-old driver who struck and killed four-year-old Ayden Fang in Burlingame last year. [San Mateo Daily Journal]
- The US Coast Guard San Francisco Sector posted on Facebook asking for information on the owner of a surfboard that was found Friday evening at Ocean Beach, presumably to verify they’re safe. [USCG SF/Facebook]
- A federal judge ruled Friday that federal agents in Minneapolis are prohibited from detaining or throwing tear gas at peaceful protesters who aren’t obstructing authorities. [Associated Press]
- A fire hydrant at Broadway and Powell streets in San Francisco began gushing water Friday evening when a car crashed into it around 7:06 pm; no injuries were reported. [KRON4]
- A group of San Francisco elementary school students were spotted protesting ICE in the Haight Friday. [David Robinson/Threads]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist