- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is delivering his first State of the City address today. You expect the 25% drop in crime to figure largely. [KTVU]
- As earlier announced, the City of Oakland has now installed speed-detection cameras at 18 locations around the city, following in SF's footsteps. [KPIX]
- There was a 3.1M earthquake this morning, just before 6:55 am, centerned near Alum Rock in Santa Clara County. [KTVU]
- Residents of San Rafael's Rafael Meadows neighborhood are being NIMBYs about a tiny-home project for the homeless, who largely congregate in the city's downtown, because they don't want it in their backyard. [Chronicle]
- A powerful union is pushing back on an expected out-of-state contractor selection for the state's biggest reservoir construction project in years, 70 miles northwest of Sacramento, saying that the Montana-based company has failed to exclusively employ union workers and lacks expertise for the job. [Chronicle]
- The Santa Cruz City Council voted 6-1 to end its contract with Flock Safety, over revelations that Flock camera license plate data had been accessed by out-of-state agencies. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Giants this morning signed shortstop Luis Hernandez, the top prospect of this year’s international signing class, giving him a $5 million signing bonus, during a ceremony at the team’s Felipe Alou Baseball Academy in the Dominican Republic. [Bay Area News Group]