Local:
- A section of Highway 1 that has been closed since landslides occurred there in January 2023 has reopened, two months ahead of schedule, reopening Highway 1 once more for north-south travel to the Central Coast and Southern California. The highway also required major cleaup and a lengthy repair after a massive landslide in May 2017. [LATimes / ABC 30]
- San Francisco police are seeking a suspect who allegedly attacked a 65-year-old man last month in the Tenderloin, which led to life-threatening injuries and the man's dog running off and being briefly missing. The SFPD released photos of the suspect at large, and the incident happened December 7 at the intersection of Post and Leavenworth streets. [KRON4]
- That Panda Express that was holding on for dear life in the otherwise shuttered food court of the former Westfield Mall has, finally, closed. [Chronicle]
National:
- Republican Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Todd Young of Indiana reversed themselves under pressure from the party and voted against a Democrat-led measure to check the president's war powers in Venezuela. Because of course they did. [New York Times]
- The US State Department is pausing the processing of all immigrant visas from 75 countries — but this does not apply to student or tourist visas. [CNN]
- President Trump is pausing threats of military action in Iran after the regime there has apparently called off the execution of protesters. [CNN]
Video:
- ICYMI, a deer on a stroll from Marin County stopped traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge last weekend as police cleared the southbound roadway to let the animal trot safely into SF.
Top image: Photo via Caltrans