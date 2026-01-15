It's not too huge of a leap to imagine that the one and only T-Swift will be coming to the Bay Area with fiance Travis Kelce for Super Bowl Weekend, with Kelce's organization, Tight End University, set to co-host an event with Sports Illustrated.

The currently sold-out party is happening at Public Works on Thursday, February 5, and is called Tight Ends & Friends. It's being put on, in part, by Sports Illustrated — they're also doing a much bigger event on Saturday the 7th called SI: The Party, with Ludacris and The Chainsmokers headlining, which is likely to draw some celebs too.

As Bay Area News Group reports, the party is also being put on by Tight End University (TEU), the organization co-founded by fellow tight ends Travis Kelce, 49er George Kittle, and retired player Greg Olsen, that puts on an annual three-day summer camp and summit for tight ends in Nashville that has turned into something of an NFL phenomenon.

It's not clear who is on the guest list for the event, but it stands to reason that players from across the league who participate in the June summer camp might be coming to town for the Super Bowl. And while we don't know if Kelce or Kittle will be there, there's a fair chance they might be — and even if the fates smile on the Niners and they make the Big Game, Kittle will be free to party that week since he's on the injured list.

Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, missed out on the playoffs this year, and Kelce himself might even be headed for retirement. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in March, unless he re-signs with the Chiefs, and he has not announced his plans — but there is an upcoming wedding to think about!

And, it should be noted, Kelce's wife-to-be Taylor Swift was on his arm at the TEU event last year in Nashville.

We do know that Loud Luxury, the DJ duo who's performing Sunday at Guy Fieri's tailgate party at the Cow Palace, will be headlining Tight Ends & Friends.

And this is the official event copy:

Designed as a collegiate-style party with elevated production, Tight Ends & Friends will channel TEU’s authentic, team-first energy into an immersive nightlife experience that sets the cultural tone for the weekend. Guests can expect interactive games and activations, turf-inspired buildouts, and a high-impact soundtrack blending local DJs with national talent, culminating in a headline performance by Loud Luxury, with Frank Walker opening the night. From start to finish, the event will deliver a culturally relevant moment rooted in authenticity, fan engagement, and TEU’s close knit community of friends and family.

The website shows "early bird" tickets as sold out, and nothing else, so it's possible some other release of tickets is coming?

And chances are, we will know if T-Swift is in town well before Thursday, February 5, thanks to the Swifty mafia, even if she and Travis are too famous to just go out to dinner somewhere in public.

Top image: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seen in NoHo on November 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)