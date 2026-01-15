The street that runs from JFK Drive and in front of the California Academy of Sciences will be renamed in honor of the late Claude, the albino alligator, who died last month at age 30.

As part of a public memorial celebration happening Sunday on the Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park, Music Concourse Drive, the stretch of road between JFK Drive and MLK Jr. Drive that runs in front of the California Academy of Sciences will be officially renamed Claude the Alligator Way — though it may be one of those official/unofficial, double-naming situations.

This puts Claude on par with Nancy Pelosi, whose own named street runs behind the Academy.

The pale pink line shows where Claude the Alligator Way will run

In a statement, Supervisor Myrna Melgar said, "Claude was a pillar of our city who perfectly exemplified San Francisco values — dedication to curiosity and discovery, unwavering support for science and the environment, and a welcome embrace of those who don’t always fit in."

Melgar added, "His memory will live on not only through the commemoration of a street in his name, but also in the undeniable impact he made on millions of San Francisco’s residents and visitors who carry his message across the world.”

Melgar introduced a resolution to the Board of Supervisors about the street renaming in mid-December. At the time, there were seven other potential street possibilities, including theb much shorter, unnamed connecter street seen on the map above that runs between Music Concourse Drive and Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, at the south end of the plaza.

But the final decision gives a fairly prominent street over to honoring Claude, and who's even going to miss Music Concourse Drive anyway?

Top image via Renzo Piano Building Workshop