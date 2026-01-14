- There was a fatal crash on eastbound I-80 in Vacaville Wednesday morning around 7 am that was blocking lanes. A young male driver was reportedly killed, and CHP says that alcohol and/or fatigue appear to be factors in the crash. [KRON4]
- BART had another electrical power issue Wednesday morning, this time affecting Yellow Line service between Concord and Orinda, which has now been resolved. [ABC 7]
- A 24-year-old suspect was arrested after getting caught on camera allegedly pulling 50 feet of copper wire from the tracks at the South San Francisco Caltrain station on Sunday. [ABC 7]
- A new bill in the California legislature would give the secretary of state the ability to remove a presidential candidate, i.e. Trump, from the statewide ballot should they be ineligible t0 run, i.e. if Trump were try to circumvent the Constitution and try for a third term. [Bay Area News Group]
- Airbnb has hired away Meta's head of generative AI, Ahmad Al-Dahle, to be its new Chief Technology Officer. [Bloomberg]
- A Washington Post reporter had her home searched and laptop seized by the FBI in an extremely rare — up until now! — federal law enforcement action, due to some alleged possession of classified documents. [New York Times]
- Saks Global, the company that owns both the Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus brands, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is attempting to restructure. [Associated Press]