Local:
- After a Saturday triple-stabbing at the 16th and Mission BART station, SFPD has now arrested three suspects in connection with this matter. Initial reports said only one suspect was arrested, but SFPD has jacked that number up to three suspects: 37-year-old Luis Enrique Lopez Brito, 30-year-old Jose Alfredo Lopez Brito, and 45-year-old Mariel Cahvich. [Mission Local]
- There aren't many of those old-time Taco Bell locations left with the now-outdated “mission-style” exterior, but one of the last remaining ones in Lafayette just closed permanently today. The Lafayette Taco Bell on Mount Diablo Boulevard is estimated as being at least 58 years old, and now the last remaining “mission-style” Taco Bell exterior in the Bay Area is the one at 700 Military West in Benicia. [KTVU]
- Another San Francisco CVS is closing, this time the one on Van Ness Boulevard at Turk Street. The store’s final day will be Tuesday, February 24, and that happens to be the same week that Walgreens will be closing 12 SF stores. [SF Business Times]
National:
- As anti-government protests have been ramping up in Iran the last couple weeks, we now receive harrowing word that somewhere between 12,000 and 15,000 Iranians may have been killed by the very government they’re protesting. [CBS News]
- New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s office has put out a report that Uber and DoorDash may have ripped drivers off to the tune of as much as $550 million in tips that users had genuinely meant to pay the drivers. [NYC Streetsblog]
- Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested for allegedly assaulting a rideshare driver Monday night, and as a 24 fan, I can’t help but imagine him doing so while yelling, “Where is the bomb? What have you done with the girl?” [NBC News]
Video:
- This particular video of lil’ youngsters having a huge hockey brawl went viral this weekend, and yes it is admittedly quite funny, but it turns out the whole thing was staged, and now the adults behind it are in some hot water.
Kids getting AFTER it on the ice in the Hershey Bears intermission game #ElectricFactory pic.twitter.com/DtPjjbK3Vl— Allie Berube (@allieberube) January 11, 2026
Image: Google Street View