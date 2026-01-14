The JP Morgan Healthcare Conference is back in town, and while biotech executives are 80% men, a renegade group of women executives took over Union Square in so many pink pantsuits it would have made Mary Tyler Moore proud.

If you haven't noticed, the JP Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference is in town again, and the famed big-money biotech conference runs through Thursday. It’s considered SF’s second largest revenue-generating conference of the year, behind only Dreamforce. Part of that is because things are wildly overpriced at this conference, it has a running joke about charging $21.25 for a cup of coffee in 2019.

But the JP Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference has another running joke, because as seen below… this conference is not terribly diverse from a gender standpoint.

But a group of 700 women biotech executives changed all that Tuesday afternoon. There’s a professional women's organization called the Biotech CEO Sisterhood, and as the SF Business Times reports, they held a flash mob of women biotech executives that took over Union Square in hundreds of pink pantsuits.

Image: Josh Edelson

And it couldn't have happened to a more deserving conference.

“This is a gathering where, 10 years ago, a party featured scantily-clad female models cozying up to male attendees,” as the Business Times explains. “Eight years ago, more men named Michael made presentations than all female CEOs combined; and this year [it] is grappling with the Trump administration's policy of pooh-poohing diversity, equity and inclusion.”



As the industry publication Fierce Biotech points out, fewer than 20% of biotech CEOs are women. The Biotech CEO Sisterhood is comprised of women CEOs, and also other women C-suite executives who serve as CFOs, COOs, chief business officers, and chief medical officers.

"It's a beautiful way of signaling to the world that this is what we stand for: diversity, inclusion, supporting sisters who are executing well, standing for innovators, independent of color, creed, culture or geography," ReCode Therapeutics CEO Shehnaaz Suliman told the SF Business Times. "It's a visual manifestation."

Related: Jill Biden Arriving In San Francisco, Speaking Tuesday During JP Morgan Conference [SFist]

Image: Josh Edelson