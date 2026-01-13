The last dust has apparently settled on the infamous ‘drunk lady at Hazie’s’ confrontation/bar-fight the night of SantaCon, and the pugnaciously wasted woman who provoked it all will not face public intoxication charges.

San Francisco produced perhaps the most notorious international viral video of this year’s holiday season, when a drunk woman went on a violent tirade at the Hayes Valley bar Hazie’s and released her own personal drunken Kraken on the Hazie’s staff. The clearly wasted and bellicose woman and her boyfriend were refused further alcohol service since they were already blotto, so she whipped out her phone, went on a tirade, pulled the bartender’s hair, and caused an enormous scene.

It took several staffers to remove her and her boyfriend (while she was still grabbing the bartender’s hair), and then she was hilariously tripped by that same bartender and fell once they had her out of the place.



Mind you, it takes a lot for patrons who were at SantaCon to think you’re the one being unruly in a bar.

We know that the drunken woman, Shireen Afkari, was fired from her job at Strava over the social media fallout from the incident. And we know that the bartender who had his hair pulled, Miguel Marchese, was fired from his job at Hazie’s, probably because he tripped Afkari. But Afkari was still facing public intoxication charges, though now TMZ reports that the charges against Afkari have been dropped.

“Robert Rueca, an SFPD spokesperson, tells TMZ ... the department does NOT refer public intoxication cases to the district attorney for possible prosecution, adding that no other charges will be filed against Afkari,” TMZ reports. “As for any fines, Rueca said his understanding is that Afkari will face no further penalties.”

TMZ also reached out to DA Brooke Jenkins’s office. Spokesperson Randolph Quezada said the department had "never received a case to review for charging this individual,” and he added that she was released from custody "once sober."

So Afkari lost her job, and the bartender Marchese lost his job, but Afkari will likely face no further consequences over this whole affair. We’ll see if either of them can milk it for any additional viral video internet fame.

Image: San Francisco Bay via TikTok