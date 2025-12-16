A drunken tirade and ensuing scuffle involving a San Francisco woman and her boyfriend and what appears to be the entire staff of Hayes Valley restaurant-bar Hazie's, on Santacon Saturday, has now made it to TMZ.

We saw this story going around Monday of a woman being very drunkenly obnoxious to staff members and fellow patrons at Hazie's, apparently after she had been asked to leave. The whole thing turns ugly, with what appears to be one staff member pulling a judo move on the woman before she exits the bar, and then a half dozen people getting involved — including long-haired bartender Miguel Marchese, whose hair ends up getting involved in the melee.

As the woman is dragged out of the bar by several staff members and patrons, with the woman's drunk boyfriend also either trying to calm things down or making it all worse, she continues pulling Marchese's hair as someone yells at her repeatedly to "Let go!"

She only let go after Marchese tossed her cellphone down the street, she runs after it, and then Marchese sweeps her legs and she lands on her face. At this point she's crying and screaming at the boyfriend to "be a man," after which he starts shoving people again.

It's all dumb and ridiculous, but has enough of a dramatic arc to have landed on TikTok, and then Reddit, then the UK Daily Mail, and then SFGate, and now on TMZ.

SFist reached out to Marchese, who is the first staff member seen interacting with the woman on the video, and the person who posted the first video to TikTok, for details about how the whole conflict began, and he just said, "It's a long ass story."

But Marchese was probably tired of telling it after being contacted by so many outlets. As he told SFGate Monday, the couple had started out at a table in the restaurant around 9:30 pm Saturday, likely after a day of heavy drinking. "They were verbally abrasive with one of the servers, very harsh with her," Marchese says. "You know, just being difficult people."

When staff cut them off from ordering more booze, the woman apparently began throwing a fit, running into the kitchen and behind the bar to yell at staff.

The video begins after the woman claims the manager, or Marchese, had laid a hand on her — but Marchese says he had nearly lost his voice at that point in the evening, and was using his hands in a gesture of "calm down." The woman then attacks a staff member who was taking video of the whole thing.

Marchese identifies the first person who took the woman down as a coworker who was off the clock and sitting at the bar, and used a self-defense technique. But this only set the scuffle into high gear, and as Marchese helped to remove her from the establishment, he says she, "She’s kicking me all over and then she ends up wrapping my hair around her hand. She weaves it around her hand quite tightly, and she pulls on it for dear life. So that was quite a predicament to be stuck in."

It's also notable how the entire restaurant erupts in cheers after she gets removed.

Marchese told SFGate he didn't plan to press charges, and the SFPD wasn't aware of any police report being filed.

"This is the life of being a bartender," Marchese tells the site. "I’ve been a bartender for over eight years. I’ve been slapped, I’ve been degraded, I’ve been given homophobic slurs, I’ve been sexualized … when you work in service for a long time, it fortifies you into a really resilient person."

TMZ calls out the boyfriend's behavior as well, as toxic. And this viral video should do nothing but reinforce the general public's hatred of Santacon for fueling amateur hour drunken idiocy like this.

TMZ goes with the lede, "Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good fight!"

Also, the memes are pretty great.