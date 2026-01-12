If you saw any of those Dead and Company shows in Golden Gate Park in August, you saw the historic final performances of the dearly departed Bobby Weir, as those three shows ended up being the final times he took the stage.

The eyes of the world were welled with tears all weekend over the news that Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir had died. Weir was a central driving force behind the Grateful Dead and their style of music that further cemented San Francisco as a counterculture haven, and Weir helped invent the notion of a band so great that people would simply follow them around on tour in complete perpetuity. He was 78.



You’ll recall that Bobby and much of the gang played those magnificent Dead and Company shows in Golden Gate Park this past summer to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead. If you saw any of them, be aware you saw Bobby’s last stand. As the publication New Music Express reminds us, those SF Golden Gate Park performances were the final public performances he would ever give.

There were no Las Vegas Sphere shows or anything like that since those August 1-3 performances in Golden Gate Park. And according to his family’s statement, it sounds like Weir knew about his cancer prognosis at the time.

Bob Weir. A lifetime of music. A permanent place at @thewarfield ❤️ Forever part of San Francisco’s history and beyond.



📸: @GoldenvoiceBay - #thewarfield pic.twitter.com/86azz1h469 — AEG (@AEGworldwide) January 11, 2026



But oh, Bobby played many other shows that helped establish the fabric of the Bay Area music scene. A San Francisco native, Weir and the Grateful Dead’s famed free concerts in Golden Gate Park were landmark events during the Summer of Love. And over the decades, the Dead would come to redefine the meaning of a concert tour.

Haight Street jam in celebration of Bob Weir 💀🌹⚡️ pic.twitter.com/gd36u0iWXA — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) January 11, 2026



Weir’s passing apparently inspired a Grateful Dead dance party Sunday at Haight and Ashbury streets.



Even in his autumn years, Bob Weir was a frequent surprise fixture at Bay Area shows. Who could forget the time (seen above) where he joined Paul Simon onstage at Outside Lands in 2019? Or all the times he made unannounced cameos during other artists' sets at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass? And Bobby was well-known to say yes to any charity event that asked if he would play.

Here it is above, Bob Weir’s last song he ever played live, “A Touch of Grey,” closing out the final Sunday night show on August 3, 2025 in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.



And here’s the first three tracks from that show, the last show Bobby would ever play. It’s a medley, one that ironically, ends with the lyrics, “I know you, rider, gonna miss me when I'm gone.”

Related: Dead & Company Lined Up to Play In Golden Gate Park for Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary [SFist]

Image: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Honorees Bob Weir and Mickey Hart of Dead & Company and of the Grateful Dead perform onstage during the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)