- Renee Nicole Macklin Good, the woman fatally shot by an ICE agent Wednesday in Minneapolis had just moved there from Kansas City. She described herself on social media as a "poet and writer and wife and mom," and she had just dropped off her six-year-old son at school when she encountered ICE agents on her street. [Associated Press]
- President Trump gave a wide-ranging, two-hour interview to New York Times reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday night, discussing Venezuela, the ICE shooting in Minnesota, and much more. The Times is planning to publish a full transcript. [New York Times]
- A child reportedly died in December from the flu in San Mateo County, marking the second flu-related death of the season in the county. [Bay Area News Group]
- Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering his last State of the State address today, and many wonder whether he will use it to further his national political ambitions. [KTVU]
- JPMorgan Chase has struck a deal to become the new issuer of the Apple Card, as Goldman Sachs sought to offload the card and retreat from offering consumer products. [Reuters]
- Amy's Drive-Thru in Rohnert Park, the last fast-food drive-thru location opened by the Sonoma County-based, vegetarian Amy's Kitchen brand, will be closing in March. [Bay Area News Group]
- A South Lake Tahoe man who had just lost $20,000 at the Harrah's casino there allegedly called casino security on the phone and threatened to bomb the place, because of his loss. [ABC 10]
Photo by Madhur Chadha