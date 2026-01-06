The Hazie's bartender who had his hair pulled by a very intoxicated customer who was irate about being cut off on SantaCon Saturday, in a video that went internationally viral, says he's now been fired.

Miguel Marchese, the bartender seen in a viral video taking some abuse from a very drunk customer and her boyfriend before the holidays, on SantaCon Saturday, and subsequently tripping her as she ran down the sidewalk outside the restaurant, has been fired from the restaurant. Marchese tells Gazetteer that the restaurant's management terminated him by email on Saturday, saying that he posed a potential insurance risk due to the tripping part of the incident, which occurred on December 13.

As previously reported, the woman at the center of the incident, later identified as Shireen Afkari, was fired from her job at local fitness app company Strava due to her "extremely concerning off-hours behavior."

Marchese says that, as far as she knows, Afkari has not made any legal or other complaints against the restaurant.

The incident unfolded after 9 pm on a December Saturday after many people around town were likely taking part in SantaCon festivities. Afkari and her boyfriend were both visibly intoxicated enough that, after sitting down at Hazie's, they were refused further alcohol service, and this allegedly set off a rampage that was partly seen in video taken by Hazie's employees.

Marchese could be seen calmly trying to explain the situation to Afkari, who was screaming about how she was being treated, and she subsequently could be seen assaulting the employee who was taking video of the situation.

Video from another angle showed her being body slammed in the bar area by an off-work employee before being dragged out by a group of staffers, including Marchese — whose long hair Afkari grabbed a fistful of and wouldn't let go. As another staffer yelled at her to let go of his hair, and as the group moved to the sidewalk outside on Hayes Street, Marchese managed to grab Afkari's phone and tossed it down the sidewalk, prompting her to let go and then go running after the phone. At this point, Marchese could be seen sticking out a leg and causing her to fall, in the retribution moment that is likely the reason for the video going viral in the first place.

Marchese makes multiple other accusations about Hazie's in speaking to Gazetteer, and says he was also fired for speaking out publicly on social media about the restaurant's lack of communication with staff after the incident.

Marchese graduated from USF last year, saying in an Instagram post after graduating that he did so while working two full-time jobs each summer and bartending on weekends throughout.

His firing has set off an ongoing debate on the r/sanfrancisco subreddit about whether this was fair.