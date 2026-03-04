The hotly anticipated opening of Loveski Deli, with its much lauded bagels and other deli fare, came Wednesday in San Francisco's Jackson Square, marking the first foray into SF by Napa-based chef Christopher Kostow.

It was only just in late January that we first learned that Christopher Kostow and his four-year-old bagel operation, Loveski Deli, was coming to San Francisco. And opening day is already here. The Chronicle had the news Wednesday, with Kostow telling the paper that he hopes people will see Loveski as "a lot more than a bagel shop" and not your average "Jew-ish" deli.

Also, he adds, that being in the vibrant hub of Jackson Square, with its mix of tech startups, creatives, financial firms, and VCs, not to mention antique and antiquarian book shops, forces this Loveski location to be adaptable to the demands of the neighborhood. It will also double as a coffee shop — and the speed of the opening seems to have been helped by the fact that they took over the former Postscript Cafe, and kept much of the cafe staff intact.

This is the third location of Loveski Deli, after the original opened in 2022 in Napa's Oxbow Public Market, and a second debuted at the Marin County Mart in Larkspur in the fall of 2023.

The Loveski pastrami, egg and cheese (PEC), via Instagram

Loveski's bagels, made in a Montreal-esque style and boiled in honey, come in eight flavors, including a gluten-free seeded everything option. You won't find any wild jalapeno-cheddar bagels here, but there is a bagel coated in Jacobson salt, poppy seed and sesame seed options, and cinnamon-raisin, as well as the "famous yeast" bagel.

Sandwich options on the Napa menu include those served on bagels and on other bread, including Japanese-style egg salad on milk bread, pastrami on soft rye, a Reuben and a tuna melt both on griddled rye, and a braised brisket sandwich on a crunchy roll. Grab-and-go salad and sandwich options will be more of a focus at the SF location, including the egg salad sando, and likely the turkey and cheddar sandwich made at the other locations. A vegetarian chickpea salad sandwich may also be on offer, as it is at the other locations.

Unique cream cheese spreads include miso-vegetable and yellow chive and fermented onion, and there is a vegan spread option too.

There are also roasted salmon and chicken teriyaki bowls at this location, along with a chicken Caesar wrap, and a new breakfast burrito made with pastrami, a smashed latke, and green onion.

There's no word on whether the after-4pm Thai fried chicken from the Napa location will be making it down here — maybe that would require a fryer and vent hood?

Loveski Deli is now open daily at 499 Jackson Street (at Montgomery) from 7 am to 7 pm.