Uber's line of robotaxis that are set to hit the road in San Francisco sometime later this year made their big public debut at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday.

We first heard about Uber's revived autonomous taxi project back in October, with the plan revealed involving a partnership with Lucid Motors, and self-driving tech startup Nuro. The first prototype was seen in images at TechCrunch Disrupt, and the companies revealed plans to have the robotaxis begin serving customers in San Francisco by late 2026.

On Monday, the real-life, production-intent vehicle was unveiled at CES 2026, as TechCrunch reports, and it's a version of the Lucid Gravity SUV which features a 34-inch curved OLED dashboard display behind the steering wheel where no driver will be sitting.

Photo via Lucid Motors

Photo via Lucid Motors

These Uber models with Nuro AV tech are being built at the company's factory in Arizona, and they're reportedly already being tested on public roads in the Bay Area with human drivers behind the wheel — have you seen one?

The cars are equipped with 360-degree high-res cameras, and both lidar and radar sensors, via a low-profile device on the roof that resembles a ski rack — and less like the whirring top of Waymos. The tech runs on Nvidia’s Drive AGX Thor computer. And as the Chronicle reports, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was also at CES debuting his company's AI platform called Rubin, and a self-driving platform called Alpamayo.

Huang said of the technology, "Not only does it take sensor input and activates steering wheel, brakes and acceleration, it also reasons about what action it is about to take."

Per TechCrunch, the Lucid Gravity comes in both two- and three-row seating configurations, and both will be available to hail as part of Uber's "premium" robotaxi service, which is set to start going head to head in SF with Waymo and Zoox by year-end.

"The debut of our production intent robotaxi with Lucid and Uber is a significant milestone on our path to delivering autonomy at scale," says Dave Ferguson, co-founder and co-CEO of Nuro, in a statement.

Previously: Get Ready for Uber Robotaxis to Start Rolling In SF Next Year