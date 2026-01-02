That new Real ID driver’s license you were forced to get in 2025 may be worthless in 2026, because the California DMV had a software error, and an estimated 325,000 state residents must replace their ID yet again.

Remember the springtime of 2025, when the federal government and the state of California forced everyone to get a new driver’s license called Real ID because the previous version of your driver’s license was not considered secure enough? State and federal officials assured us that the new Real ID was going to stamp out identity fraud and improve verification, because these new Real IDs were so much more reliable from an information security standpoint.

Or maybe they weren’t. The Chronicle reports that the California Department on Motor Vehicles (DMV) just discovered a gigantic software error in how they issued Real IDs, and that 325,000 California residents will have to replace their driver's licenses yet again.

We should clarify that most people with a Real ID will not be affected by this, as the software error only affected an estimated 1.5% of California residents who’ve been issued a Real ID. But for that unlucky 1.5% of people, which is 325,000 Californians, there will be yet another unwelcome chapter of bureaucratic hassle in getting the legally compliant state ID that they thought they had already been issued.

KGO directs us to a link of the official DMV statement fessing up on the software error.

“We proactively reviewed our records, identified a legacy system issue from 2006, and are notifying impacted customers with clear guidance on how to maintain a valid California-issued credential,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said in that press release. “For nearly 99% of REAL ID holders, no action is required. The DMV remains committed to serving all Californians and ensuring REAL ID credentials meet federal standards.”

So what the heck happened with this “legacy system issue from 2006” that screwed up Real IDs 20 years later? It has a lot to do with the new Trump administration directive that immigrants’ driver’s licenses must automatically expire once their green card or visa expires. That 2006-era software did not take this into account, and so many people were issued driver’s licenses whose expiration date is no longer legally valid. Hence, the entire ID is not really considered legally valid.

Yet somehow, this glitchy bug has also affected people who are not immigrants, and were born and raised in California or the US.

The DMV insists there will be no extra fees or charges on the people who need their Real ID replaced because of this snag. Those people will supposedly be sent instructions on what to do going forward to replace their Real ID.

But because this issue involves immigrants and the state of California, you can imagine there will be a rash of right-wing conspiracy theories about "illegals" getting driver’s licenses, similar to that viral video that claimed to uncover fraud at Minnesota day care centers that had its 15 minutes of fame this week. And that may complicate the California DMV’s effort to quietly sweep this mistake under the rug, as nutjob conservative influencers may be waiting to pounce on this to keep the issue in the headlines.

Image: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 07: A sign notifies passengers at a security checkpoint about Real ID requirements for travel at O'Hare International Airport on May 07, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. As of today, air travelers must have a Real ID or equivalent form of identification to verify their identity before passing through airport security to avoid delays or the risk of being unable to fly. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)