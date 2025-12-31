Just in time for New Year's Eve, in case you were planning on spending your New Year's Eve near Fisherman's Wharf, SF's newest Taco Bell Cantina has opened its doors.

That boozy Taco Bell that we learned over the summer was on its way to Jefferson Street at Fisherman's Wharf has now opened, as noted on Reddit Tuesday, and subsequently in the Chronicle.

The new Taco Bell Cantina is open in a former Chipotle location at 333 Jefferson Street, in the Anchorage Square shopping center, and it joins a Taco Bell Cantina location that has been open for a number of years next to Oracle Park, at 710 Third Street.

Fans of Taco Bell likely are already familiar with the "unique menu, upscale restaurant design and specialty alcoholic beverages" offered at Cantina locations, with the famed, oceanside Pacifica location also having switched over to the Cantina format earlier this year.

The beverage offerings include a slushie selection of Twisted Freezes which, yes, includes a slushie Mountain Dew Baja Blast with booze in it. Customers have their choice of adding vodka, tequila, or rum to any of the slushie flavors, which also include a Cantina Margarita, and the new Cantina Punch.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

The first three Taco Bell Cantina locations debuted in New York City in 2018 — though those locations, due to liquor license issues, serve lower-alcohol imposter spirits in their drinks instead of the real thing.

As the Chronicle notes, Fisherman's Wharf is about to undergo a major overhaul in the coming year or two which will include a new pedestrian plaza and seating area where the shuttered Alioto's restaurant stands, and some new and refurbished restaurants, including a revived Castagnola's, and a new location of Oakland's Everett & Jones BBQ.

It should also be noted that a Taco Bell Cantina pitstop could be part of your outing to buy fresh Dungeness crab from the docks in January, as soon as the commercial crab fishing season opens on January 5.

Photo by ohyeahnoforsure/Reddit