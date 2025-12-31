A motorcyclist crashed Wednesday morning in the southbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge, just north of the toll plaza, and the crash was fatal.

The crash occurred around 3:07 am, as NBC Bay Area reports, in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 north of the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza. CHP-Marin responded to the scene along with the Marin County Fire Department and the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Initially it was not clear whether any other driver was involved in the crash, but it appears to have been a solo crash, as the Chronicle reports. The motorcyclist was the lone fatality.

US-101 Southbound, just north of the Golden Gate Bridge Toll Plaza. The #2 and #3 lanes are blocked while officers investigate a solo motorcycle fatal crash. ETO is expected to be within an hour. pic.twitter.com/99jjoRlXDS — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) December 31, 2025



The response to the crash initially closed two lanes at the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza, but live images show that traffic is now flowing smoothly onto the bridge from the north and the crash appears to have been cleared as of 9 am.

No further information about the cause of the crash or the victim has been released.

This is a developing story.